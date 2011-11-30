PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 The following were the top stories
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The parent of American Airlines filed for
bankruptcy protection, an abrupt course change capping a decade
of restructurings that are helping revive the health of the
long-troubled industry.
* After getting burned by investments in its own hedge funds
during the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs is turning to
the less risky, but potentially less lucrative, business of
providing start-up money to hedge-fund managers.
* Federal regulators issued a stinging analysis of AT&T's
proposed $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile, saying it
would limit competition in virtually every U.S. city and lead to
higher prices for customers.
* Euro-zone finance ministers acknowledged the bloc's
bailout fund would have less capacity to help troubled nations
than once hoped.
* Yahoo Inc hopes to strike a deal to sell a
minority stake to a private-equity firm by year's end, people
familiar with the matter said. Short of that, the company will
pursue other alternatives, they said.
* Asian stock markets were mixed as many financial stocks
fell after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded its
ratings for several global banks. The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent.
* Samsung Electronics Co won an appeal case
overturning a temporary ban on the sale of its tablet computer
in Australia on the grounds that it copied Apple Inc's
iPad. Apple, however, was granted a stay on the ruling until
Friday afternoon in Sydney time, meaning the South Korean
company can't start immediately selling its Galaxy 10.1 Tab in
Australia.
* The Federal Trade Commission said Facebook agreed to
settle charges that it misled users about its use of their
personal information.
* Smaller U.S. banks and savings institutions are cutting
jobs in a sign of a deepening financial-industry retrenchment
that is shaking firms from Main Street to Wall Street. More than
2,500 banks cut their work forces in the third quarter, reducing
their staff by a combined 20,332 jobs, or 2.5 percent, according
to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal of filings with U.S.
banking regulators.
* U.S. exports of gasoline, diesel and other oil-based fuels
are soaring, putting the nation on track to be a net exporter of
petroleum products in 2011 for the first time in 62 years.