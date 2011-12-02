PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc is aiming to challenge the e-commerce supremacy of Amazon.com Inc by diving deeper into the fast-growing world of Internet retailing. The Web-search giant is in talks with major retailers and shippers about creating a service that would let consumers shop for goods online and receive their orders within a day for a low fee, said people familiar with the matter.

* Manufacturing lost steam in most parts of the world last month, raising the specter of a global economic slowdown just as the recovery in the U.S. appears to be finally showing some acceleration.

* Retailers overall reported solid sales increases in November, but receipts at some chains, including Target Corp and Kohl's Corp, were far weaker than expected, suggesting that the holiday shopping season is going to be a mixed bag for U.S. merchants. Sales at stores open at least a year, a measure of a retailer's strength, rose 3.2 percent in November, according to Retail Metrics Inc's index of 25 retailers. The increases were lower than last year's gain of 5.5 percent, but in line with analysts' expectations.

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled the bank could ramp up its role battling the debt crisis if euro-zone governments enforce tougher deficit cutting-suggesting outlines are emerging of a deal that investors have been clamoring to see happen.

* More than 100 analysts at credit-rating firms have left over the past five years to work for financial companies they once helped to rate, according to recent data aimed at flagging potential conflicts of interests at rating firms.

* Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday as markets consolidated Thursday's sharp rally ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the global day, while heavyweight banks fell in Shanghai on concerns about a decline in new yuan loans.

* In the U.S., U.K. and Portugal, European banks are altering their legal structures or moving assets and business lines between units in ways that help them avoid local rules and oversight.

* After being largely shunned during the recession, high-riding SUVs and workhorse pickups are regaining favor as U.S. consumers grow more confident and fuel prices remain below the $4 level.