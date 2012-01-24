PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Macy's Inc sued Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc to block a new licensing agreement with rival J.C. Penney Co, saying the agreement violated its own exclusive arrangement with the brand.

The lawsuit, filed under seal in state court in Manhattan, comes about a month after J.C. Penney inked a deal with the company founded by celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart.

* Thorsten Heins, Research In Motion's new chief executive, said he won't divide the company into parts and is confident in its strategic path.

* The Japanese government is expected to announce Wednesday that the country recorded its first annual trade deficit since 1980. If the yen remains strong, economists warn that Japan could run trade deficits for years to come.

* EU foreign ministers approved an oil embargo on Iran, moving past an internal debate on the economic burden on some members.

* The Obama administration sanctioned Iran's third-largest bank, Bank Tejarat, closing off one of Tehran's few remaining conduits for trade with the West.

The US Treasury Department's action on Monday follows President Barack Obama's move last month to ban any American dealings with Iran's central bank, and an agreement by the European Union earlier Monday to ban all purchases of Iranian oil.

* Germany and the IMF pressed their case at a meeting of finance ministers that Greece's private-sector creditors should agree to interest rates of less than 4 percent, deepening a standoff that has delayed time-sensitive talks.

* The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that in addition to cutting yawning budget deficits Europe needs to do more to promote growth and stop the crisis from spreading to the world economy.

"It is about avoiding a 1930s moment, in which inaction, insularity, and rigid ideology combine to cause a collapse in global demand," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said before the German Council on Foreign Relations.

* Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan is being dragged back to the past once again.

The 52-year-old chief executive is expected to be deposed in coming months in as many as three civil lawsuits over the bank's handling of its takeover of securities firm Merrill Lynch & Co on Jan. 1, 2009.