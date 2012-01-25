PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 25

Jan 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama offered Americans a populist economic vision in the State of the Union address, seeking to draw a contrast with his eventual GOP rival.

* Apple Inc reported its first quarterly results since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs, chalking up new sales and profit records based on runaway holiday demand for the company's iPhones and iPad tablet device.

* Yahoo Inc's quarterly results showed continued deterioration of its core advertising business, giving a glimpse of the challenges new CEO Scott Thomson will face in turning around the onetime Internet giant.

* Google Inc said it would start combining nearly all the information it has on its users, which could make it harder for them to remain anonymous.

* With the chance to lead the much-anticipated IPO of Facebook, Morgan Stanley's tech team is going after an offering that is expected to raise $10 billion in what could count as one of the largest U.S. public debuts ever.

* Swiss drug giant Roche Holding AG made a hostile offer for Illumina Inc that values the DNA sequencing company at $5.7 billion, underscoring growing interest in the competitive field of gene sequencing.

* The global economy is slowing this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, cutting its forecasts for growth and warning of a deeper downturn if Europe doesn't take stronger action to stem its debt crisis.