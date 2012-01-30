REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

Jan 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* ABB Ltd was nearing a deal Sunday to acquire Thomas & Betts Corp of the U.S. for about $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in a continued push by the Swiss engineering giant to boost growth through acquisitions.

* Nearly three months after MF Global Holdings Ltd collapsed, officials hunting for an estimated $1.2 billion in missing customer money increasingly believe that much of it might never be recovered, according to people familiar with the investigation.

* Richard Parsons, who as chairman of Citigroup helped steer the bank through its near-death experience in the financial crisis, is considering stepping down after three years in the post, said people familiar with the situation.

* Bank of America Corp shook up its investment-banking leadership Sunday, naming Christian Meissner as the sole head of that business, said people familiar with the situation.

* British and Swiss regulators are likely to begin enforcement proceedings against Swiss bank UBS for shortcomings that allowed a London trader to make unauthorized trades last year.

* Jitters from Europe's sovereign-debt crisis are now touching Japan, a country with a long-calm bond market despite fiscal deficits far larger than those of Greece or Italy.

In recent weeks, the cost of insuring against default on Japan government bonds -- a measure of perceived credit risk -- has increased sharply, nearing the historic peak at the height of the Greek debt crisis in October. The price for default insurance, through derivatives known as credit-default swaps, exceeds levels seen last March.