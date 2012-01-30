REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

Jan 30 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* ABB Ltd was nearing a deal Sunday to acquire
Thomas & Betts Corp of the U.S. for about $4 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter, in a continued
push by the Swiss engineering giant to boost growth through
acquisitions.
* Nearly three months after MF Global Holdings Ltd
collapsed, officials hunting for an estimated $1.2
billion in missing customer money increasingly believe that much
of it might never be recovered, according to people familiar
with the investigation.
* Richard Parsons, who as chairman of Citigroup helped
steer the bank through its near-death experience in the
financial crisis, is considering stepping down after three years
in the post, said people familiar with the situation.
* Bank of America Corp shook up its
investment-banking leadership Sunday, naming Christian Meissner
as the sole head of that business, said people familiar with the
situation.
* British and Swiss regulators are likely to begin
enforcement proceedings against Swiss bank UBS for shortcomings
that allowed a London trader to make unauthorized trades last
year.
* Jitters from Europe's sovereign-debt crisis are now
touching Japan, a country with a long-calm bond market despite
fiscal deficits far larger than those of Greece or Italy.
In recent weeks, the cost of insuring against default on
Japan government bonds -- a measure of perceived credit risk --
has increased sharply, nearing the historic peak at the height
of the Greek debt crisis in October. The price for default
insurance, through derivatives known as credit-default swaps,
exceeds levels seen last March.