PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31

Jan 31 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Trade Commission intensified its crackdown on
the booming debt-collection industry, announcing a $2.5 million
settlement with a company for allegedly coercing borrowers into
paying debts they no longer legally owed.
The settlement with Asset Acceptance Capital Corp,
one of the nation's largest buyers of soured consumer debts, is
the second-biggest penalty ever levied by the FTC against a debt
collector.
* Avon Products Inc fired its vice chairman in
connection with probes into possible bribery overseas and
improper disclosures to Wall Street analysts in the United
States, as the company's investigation into possible corruption
overseas reaches higher into the ranks of its executives.
* Carnival Corp estimated on Monday that the wreck
involving its Costa Concordia cruise ship off Italy's coast will
lower net income by $155 million to $175 million in fiscal 2012.
Passenger bookings fell in January, but the cruise-ship
operator added that it doesn't expect the accident to have a
significant impact on its business in the long term.
* Banks in the United States kept credit fairly tight in the
final months of 2011 even as demand for loans increased, putting
a brake on the slow economic recovery.
* Kweku Adoboli, the UBS trader accused of making
unauthorized transactions that cost the lender as much as $2.3
billion, pleaded not guilty to fraud and false accounting,
clearing the way for an autumn trial that could prove
embarrassing for Switzerland's largest bank.
* Leaders of 25 European Union governments agreed Monday
night on what some billed as a historic pact to move to closer
fiscal union and signed off on the details of a permanent
bailout fund for the euro zone -- yet Greece's looming debt
restructuring threw a shadow over the summit.
The leaders discussed Greece but provided no further clarity
on the eventual outcome of an issue that was creating increasing
nervousness in financial markets Monday.
* State attorneys general have until Friday to join a
potential national settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses,
according to a document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
The deadline, set by negotiators trying to pull together an
agreement with the federal government, states, and five major
banks, is the latest sign that the finish line is in sight for
what has been a bruising, yearlong haul.