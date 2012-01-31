PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31

Jan 31 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Trade Commission intensified its crackdown on the booming debt-collection industry, announcing a $2.5 million settlement with a company for allegedly coercing borrowers into paying debts they no longer legally owed.

The settlement with Asset Acceptance Capital Corp, one of the nation's largest buyers of soured consumer debts, is the second-biggest penalty ever levied by the FTC against a debt collector.

* Avon Products Inc fired its vice chairman in connection with probes into possible bribery overseas and improper disclosures to Wall Street analysts in the United States, as the company's investigation into possible corruption overseas reaches higher into the ranks of its executives.

* Carnival Corp estimated on Monday that the wreck involving its Costa Concordia cruise ship off Italy's coast will lower net income by $155 million to $175 million in fiscal 2012.

Passenger bookings fell in January, but the cruise-ship operator added that it doesn't expect the accident to have a significant impact on its business in the long term.

* Banks in the United States kept credit fairly tight in the final months of 2011 even as demand for loans increased, putting a brake on the slow economic recovery.

* Kweku Adoboli, the UBS trader accused of making unauthorized transactions that cost the lender as much as $2.3 billion, pleaded not guilty to fraud and false accounting, clearing the way for an autumn trial that could prove embarrassing for Switzerland's largest bank.

* Leaders of 25 European Union governments agreed Monday night on what some billed as a historic pact to move to closer fiscal union and signed off on the details of a permanent bailout fund for the euro zone -- yet Greece's looming debt restructuring threw a shadow over the summit.

The leaders discussed Greece but provided no further clarity on the eventual outcome of an issue that was creating increasing nervousness in financial markets Monday.

* State attorneys general have until Friday to join a potential national settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, according to a document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The deadline, set by negotiators trying to pull together an agreement with the federal government, states, and five major banks, is the latest sign that the finish line is in sight for what has been a bruising, yearlong haul.