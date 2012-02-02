PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 2

Feb 2 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook filed for an initial public offering Wednesday that could value the social network between $75 billion and $100 billion, putting the company on track for one of the biggest US stock-market debuts of all time.

* Facebook Inc's lineup of six major Wall Street banks to manage its initial public offering reflects the social network's determination to pursue a conventional IPO and avoid an exotic approach to the share sale, people familiar with the company said.

The trio of top underwriters, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are three of the best-known brands in stock underwriting. Underwriters help companies going public to price shares, promote the company to investors and allocate shares among investors.

* The next chief executive of Sony Corp promises to forge a new path for a company that once dominated the business of filling free time with the creation of wildly popular consumer products, from Trinitron TVs to Walkman music players and PlayStation game consoles.

The selection of 51-year-old Kazuo Hirai by Sony's board Wednesday ends the reign of Howard Stringer, the boisterous and charismatic Brit who in 2005 became the company's first non-Japanese chief executive and over seven years as boss couldn't turn around Sony's electronics business.

* US auto sales continued their upward surge in January, climbing 11 percent from a year earlier to their briskest pace in nearly four years.

* The parent of American Airlines said it will seek to cut 13,000 jobs and terminate pensions in pursuit of $2 billion in annual costs savings.

* Federal prosecutors unveiled criminal charges against three former Credit Suisse Group AG employees, providing a window into the way traders allegedly invented inflated values for mortgage bonds during the financial crisis.

Two of the three men pleaded guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy, admitting they attempted to conceal the scheme from managers in a bid to boost their bonuses.

* Pfizer recalled about a million packs of birth-control pills that weren't packaged correctly and raised the risk of unplanned pregnancies.

* KPMG LLP is buying a tax-compliance business specializing in "indirect taxes" from Thomson Reuters Corp, in a deal that spotlights how taxes and tax collections are becoming as complex and globalized as the economy itself.

* Political headwinds are building against a marketing alliance between Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest wireless operator, and cable giant Comcast Corp, amid worries that cooperation between the two rivals could blunt competition in the telecommunications market and lead to higher prices.