PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 7

The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is finalizing a proposal to shore up the money-market fund industry, more than three years after Lehman's collapse sparked a panic.

* Eugene Isenberg agreed to waive his right to a $100 million termination payment that was triggered when oil driller Nabors Industries replaced him as chief executive.

* Five Wall Street banks have been invited by the New York Fed to bid for a multibillion-dollar bundle of risky mortgage bonds it owns as a result of its 2008 rescue of AIG.

* Investigators in a world-wide probe of how crucial interest rates are set are focusing on a small number of traders suspected of trying to influence other bank employees to manipulate the rates.

* Greece has agreed to lay off 15,000 public-sector workers by the end of 2012, as international pressure mounts on Athens to agree on austerity measures needed to secure major new debt agreements.

* A state-appointed financial custodian released a recovery plan for Harrisburg on Monday, moving Pennsylvania's capital closer to resolving its financial crisis.

* A bankruptcy trustee investigating MF Global said he faces huge challenges getting back an estimated $1.2 billion in customer funds drained from the securities firm before it collapsed.

* With Glencore International AG and Xstrata set to unveil their long-awaited tie-up, a big question is whether Xstrata shareholders will support the deal - not a given in light of U.K. investors' recent history of flexing their muscles.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc tapped a new China chief as it looks to regain its footing after several missteps in one of its most important growth markets. The U.S. retail giant named Greg Foran president and chief executive of Wal-Mart China. He succeeds Ed Chan, who resigned in October for what the company has said were personal reasons.