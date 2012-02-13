PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Greek Parliament, under heavy guard from riot police,
on Sunday approved a deeply unpopular package of spending and
wage cuts, defying tens of thousands of people massed in the
streets of the capital to protest a further round of austerity
demanded by the government's international creditors.
* Just as the U.S. is preparing to crank up sales of its
vast natural-gas supplies abroad, the global market is being
reshaped by Japan-which is suddenly retreating from nuclear
power after last year's earthquake.
* The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked
Attorney General Eric Holder to examine the Justice Department's
efforts to enforce a law limiting executive pay as companies
might be skirting the law when issuing bonuses and other
compensation.
* Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker is expected to fire back
at critics of a proposed ban on proprietary trading by banks,
arguing in a comment letter that the rule would make the U.S.
financial system safer.
* Searching for growth in a tepid economy, private-equity
firms are zeroing in on the U.S. oil patch. Advances in drilling
techniques such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing,
or fracking, have made it easier to extract oil and natural gas
from shale and other rock formations, creating an opening for
private-equity firms to place big bets in a capital-hungry
business.
* Many economists believe the Federal Reserve risks making a
big mistake if it sticks to its recent guidance about keeping
interest rates super low for the next three years.
* Alcatel-Lucent SA said Friday it swung to a
full-year profit for the first time in its history and posted a
positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, sending its shares
soaring.
* The U.K. economy will remain subdued during 2012 as the
euro-zone crisis weighs on sentiment, but it will avoid slipping
back into recession due to an improvement in net trade and
business investment, the Confederation of British Industry is
expected to say Monday.