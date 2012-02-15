PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 15

Feb 15 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Roche warned that a counterfeit version of its cancer drug Avastin was found in the U.S., but it is not clear it has done any harm.

* Federal criminal authorities are investigating whether a Goldman Sachs analyst leaked inside information to hedge funds, people close to the situation say.

* Regulators said they plan to pull the plug on LightSquared's proposal to build a new national wireless network, a blow to the firm and its chief backer, Philip Falcone.

* Apple's gargantuan size is prompting some equity analysts to cut Apple out of the big-picture view of corporate earnings and find a dimmer outlook for the broader market.

* Greek bailout talks entered a new round of brinkmanship, as euro-zone finance ministers scrapped a meeting to approve a new aid package.

* Yahoo's attempt to sell a portion of its stakes in Asian Internet companies has stalled, and hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb said he would launch a proxy fight.

* Hedge-fund manager John Paulson stepped up pressure on Hartford Financial Services Group to split the firm in two, a move that escalates tension between the veteran investor and the 201-year-old insurer.

* The famously conservative Bank of Japan surprised the markets on Tuesday with two new measures to battle the country's long-running decline in prices, or deflation. The Japanese central bank announced a sizable 10 trillion yen ($129 billion) expansion in an asset-purchase program to 65 trillion yet by buying more long-term government bonds. Also, for the first time the bank set what amounts to a numerical target for inflation.