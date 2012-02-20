PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Feb 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The International Monetary Fund is likely to offer minimal funds for a second Greek aid package that is expected to be approved by euro-zone finance ministers on Monday, leaving the bloc's governments to provide a much bigger share of the loans than they did in the euro zone's three earlier bailouts.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it plans to buy a majority stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian, a move to boost its online efforts as consumers there flock to the Internet to shop.

* The co-founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., who was forcibly bought out over the weekend, fired back at the company Monday, saying he would take legal action to block the board's "outrageous" action and accused it of operating like a "star chamber."

* Japan's economy got off to a bad start this year, posting a record ¥1.475 trillion (US$18.5 billion) merchandise trade deficit in January as a global economic slowdown and the strong yen hurt exports and fuel imports continued to increase.

* Standard & Poor's Corp. on Monday reaffirmed Japan's sovereign debt rating at AA- and maintained its negative outlook, a move that leaves Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda under pressure to deliver on tax increases to improve the country's dire fiscal position.

* Billabong International Ltd. said Monday it will consider a revised 765.3 million Australian dollar (US$825.3 million) takeover offer from U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital.

* The U.S.'s enormous debt load has been overshadowed recently by other global financial problems, but, as those start dissipating, bond investors are wondering how long the U.S. government will keep getting a free pass. Treasury yields are still at historic lows after last summer's remarkable rally, when investors were bracing for a messy fallout from the European debt crisis.