PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

* Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a long-awaited accord
to secure a new 130 billion euros ($171.9 billion) bailout and
debt-restructuring deal for Greece, after haggling into the
early hours of Tuesday morning to settle the final details.
* Alexander Rekeda, who led Japanese bank Mizuho Financial
Group's charge into the then-red-hot business of U.S.
subprime debt in 2006, was warned by the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) in October that he faces the potential charges.
* Samsung Electronics plans to spin off its
liquid-crystal display operations into a separate company in an
effort to revive its unprofitable flat-panel business.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it plans to buy a
majority stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian, a move
to boost its online efforts as consumers there flock to the
Internet to shop.
* Ford Motor Co expects China's vehicle sales to rise
"about 5 percent" in 2012, the auto maker's regional head said,
forecasting a second year of relatively moderate growth for the
world's largest car market after years of double-digit surges.