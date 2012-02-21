PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a long-awaited accord to secure a new 130 billion euros ($171.9 billion) bailout and debt-restructuring deal for Greece, after haggling into the early hours of Tuesday morning to settle the final details.

* Alexander Rekeda, who led Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group's charge into the then-red-hot business of U.S. subprime debt in 2006, was warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October that he faces the potential charges.

* Samsung Electronics plans to spin off its liquid-crystal display operations into a separate company in an effort to revive its unprofitable flat-panel business.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it plans to buy a majority stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian, a move to boost its online efforts as consumers there flock to the Internet to shop.

* Ford Motor Co expects China's vehicle sales to rise "about 5 percent" in 2012, the auto maker's regional head said, forecasting a second year of relatively moderate growth for the world's largest car market after years of double-digit surges.