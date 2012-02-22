PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22

Feb 22 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration will propose lowering the top
income-tax rate for corporations to 28 percent from 35 percent,
but would raise overall tax revenue by eliminating dozens of
deductions in an effort to restructure corporate taxes.
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it will
target bank overdraft fees, aiming to help consumers avoid
unexpected charges.
* Greece's bailout and debt deal will leave it with a huge
debt burden and presents implementation challenges that may
derail the program and prevent a return to growth.
* Citigroup is facing a multibillion-dollar write-down
as it begins unwinding its minority investment in the Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney brokerage.
* Johnson & Johnson picked Alex Gorsky to be its
next chief executive. He will take over from longtime leader
William Weldon in April.
* A federal judge dismissed a foreign bribery case against
16 business people arrested in a sting involving a phony
military contract as the Justice Department quit the case after
two trial setbacks.
* Beer heavyweights including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV
, on the hunt for assets in faster-growing markets, are
examining a possible purchase of the owner of Czech lager
Staropramen in a deal that could be valued at as much as $3
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.