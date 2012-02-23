PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 23

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Investigators probing the collapse of MF Global are scrutinizing two money transfers made during the securities firm's final days in an effort to uncover what happened to $1.6 billion in missing customer funds.
* A coalition of Internet companies including Google has agreed to support a do-not-track button to be embedded in most Web browsers.
* U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said she is worried about the role of high-frequency traders in the stock market and hinted at new policies aimed at curbing frenetic market activity.
* Asian companies are tapping bond markets at a record pace, worried that the euro zone crisis may deepen and make it impossible for them to secure funds later in the year, say bankers who arrange borrowing.
* General Motors and French car maker Peugeot Citroen are discussing a European auto alliance as the two grapple with weak sales and a raging price war on the continent.
* Microsoft Corp is complaining to European regulators that Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc and its soon-to-be-owner Google are misusing patents to gain an upper hand in the mobile-device market.
* A federal advisory panel overwhelmingly backed the weight-loss drug Qnexa, which is made by a small California firm called Vivus Inc, clearing the way for the Food and Drug Administration to potentially approve a prescription diet drug for the first time in more than a decade.
