PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned beleaguered euro-zone countries that
there is no escape from tough austerity measures and that the Continent's traditional social
contract is obsolete, as he waded into an increasingly divisive debate over how to tackle the
region's fiscal and economic troubles.
* Companies have received more than $10 billion to create jobs and renewable energy under a
federal stimulus program. Companies said they created more than 100,000 direct jobs. But a WSJ
investigation found evidence of far fewer.
* After seven years of trying to rebuild the iconic retailer Sears, hedge fund manager
Edward Lampert reversed course and said Sears Holdings will unload more than 1,200
stores in an effort to raise up to $770 million.
* U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Massachusetts attorney general are probing
whether a private-equity fund that was part of Oppenheimer Holdings overstated the value of one
of its holdings.
* Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing criticized the Greek bailout in
unusually blunt language, saying "participation in the haircut is as voluntary as a confession
during the Spanish Inquisition."
* Citigroup Inc said Friday it sold 145.3 million shares, or its entire 9.85 percent
stake, in Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp via block deals.
* Procter & Gamble Co plans to eliminate more than 4,000 jobs and streamline its
massive marketing budget, in an effort to pare back a relatively bloated cost structure that has
weighed on the consumer-products giant's profits.