PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28

Feb 28 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking to build insider-trading cases against 120 people. The FBI also enlisted Michael Douglas, the actor who played Gordon Gekko in the movie "Wall Street," to appear in a public-service announcement.

* A Wall Street Journal analysis shows that delinquent homeowners with mortgages above $1 million are escaping foreclosure longer than those with smaller mortgages.

* Settlement talks between BP and lawyers for thousands of individuals and businesses who say they were damaged by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill are focused on roughly $14 billion left in a $20 billion compensation fund BP set up in 2010.

* TransCanada will move ahead with the U.S. Gulf Coast leg of the Keystone oil pipeline even as Washington delays a decision on the bigger project until after the presidential election.

* Wal-Mart is on board to help with a movie-industry effort to get people to register their DVDs in an online library that consumers can access at home or on mobile devices.

* German lawmakers approved a second Greek bailout package by a wide margin on Monday, but the vote in the Reichstag took a twist when the final tally showed that Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't receive full backing from her own coalition for the rescue.

* The Japanese government is moving toward opening the country to casino gambling for the first time.