PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 29

Feb 29 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney won primaries in Michigan and Arizona, reasserting his dominance in a Republican nominating race and holding off a surging Rick Santorum.

* Criminal authorities are investigating whether a top Goldman Sachs manager passed inside information about technology stocks to the firm's hedge-fund clients.

* U.S. banks increased lending by $130 billion in the last three months of 2011, posting the largest quarterly pickup in four years and marking a possible upswing in the economic rebound.

* Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have been told U.S. securities regulators may sue them in civil court over allegedly shoddy disclosures of the risks of subprime mortgage bonds tied to the financial crisis.

* General Motors plans to extend a $335 million lifeline to struggling French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroën as part of a tie-up that each hopes will aid turnarounds at their struggling European car operations.

* Employers and business groups are trying to stop an Obama administration effort that calls for federal contractors to hire a minimum number of disabled workers and could penalize those who don't by revoking their contracts.