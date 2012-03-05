PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 5

March 5 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mitt Romney has regained the lead in the Republican
presidential contest thanks to new support from conservatives, a
new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds.
* The $7.8 billion settlement between BP and
residents and businesses along the Gulf of Mexico clears the way
for what may become a far more expensive battle between the oil
giant and the government.
* Some very large banks are clashing with the Federal
Reserve over how much detail the central bank will reveal about
them when it releases the results of its latest stress test.
* Chrysler and GM both plan to offer pickup trucks
powered by compressed natural gas, making use of an energy
source that's bountiful in the U.S.
* Some large European banks are using cheap loans from the
European Central Bank to insulate themselves from new problems
that could flare up in their businesses in financially ailing
European countries.
* AIG kicked off a $6 billion sale of shares in
Asian life insurer AIA Group on Monday morning in Hong Kong,
moving forward with plans to repay another chunk of its 2008
U.S. bailout.
* Tesco, the U.K.'s largest supermarkets group, was
expected to announce it would create 20,000 new U.K. jobs over
the next two years as it seeks to shore up its dominance over
the country's retail sector.