PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 8

March 8
* The Justice Department has warned Apple and five
of the biggest U.S. publishers that it plans to sue them for
allegedly colluding to raise the price of electronic books.
* The Afghan Air Force is being investigated by the U.S. for
allegedly using aircraft to ferry drugs and weapons around the
country.
* Fed officials are considering a new type of bond-buying
program designed to subdue worries about future inflation if
they decide to take steps to boost the economy.
* Fresh signs of economic weakness in Brazil are adding to a
growing worry for the global economy: that the emerging markets
that have boosted growth in recent years are slowing.
* Greece moved a step closer to completing its debt
restructuring when a raft of bondholders pledged to participate
in the swap, likely enabling the troubled nation to force the
deal through.
* Facebook added 25 underwriters to an original group of six
for its IPO and boosted its financial muscle with a new credit
line and bridge loan.