PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 16

March 16 The following were the top
stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulators in the U.S. and European Union are
investigating Google for bypassing the privacy settings
of millions of users of Apple's Safari Web browser.
Google stopped the practice last month after being contacted by
The Wall Street Journal.
* A growing appetite for risk is prompting some Wall Street
banks and investment firms to show interest in buying the most
complex and troubled assets tied to the AIG bailout.
* Coffee growers from Costa Rica to Mexico to Colombia are
diversifying to protect themselves from cyclical declines,
setting the stage for a rebound in prices over the long term.
* MetLife Inc's Steven Kandarian, 10 months into his
tenure as chief executive of the nation's largest life insurer,
learned a hard lesson this week: The Fed's math is what matters.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday stunned MetLife with the news
that the company failed for the second time in five months to
win approval for its plans to return billions of dollars to
shareholders through share buybacks and a hefty dividend
increase. The decision, Kandarian conceded in an interview, left
him "deeply disappointed."
* Seeking to maintain its credit rating while not angering
shareholders, United Technologies Corp changed its
financing plans for the $16.5 billion acquisition of
aircraft-components maker Goodrich Corp, announcing the
sale of several units including its Rocketdyne rocket-engine
business.
* Sprint Nextel will terminate a 15-year contract with
billionaire Philip Falcone's LightSquared and return $65 million
in prepayments to the wireless startup, say people familiar with
its plans.