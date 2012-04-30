PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 30

April 30The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is visiting
Washington with a pledge to expand Tokyo's role in regional
security, a significant shift for a country governed by a
pacifist constitution since 1946.
* Stock-trading hedge funds looking to extend their
first-quarter rebound ran into a familiar adversary this month:
a nervous market.
* Slowing earnings growth and fresh worries that the Federal
Reserve might be less willing to pump new cash into the
financial markets are taming the bulls.
* A pipeline of women in senior executive positions
indicates that the ranks of female CEOs in the U.S. will grow in
coming years. The Journal highlights 10 women who recruiters are
keeping an eye on.
* Foreign companies are learning that they can no longer
count on China for earnings growth. As companies report
first-quarter results, big-equipment makers like Caterpillar Inc
and ABB Ltd see slowing demand, while consumer-focused
Apple Inc and Starbucks Corp surge ahead.
* Dewey & LeBoeuf's former chairman was stripped of his
remaining leadership roles, as Greenberg Traurig called off
discussions of a possible deal with the struggling law firm.
* Hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone agreed to step aside
eventually as the public face of his LightSquared Inc venture, a
concession that may keep the wireless-telecommunications company
from defaulting on its debt.
* It was just one airplane, but the Boeing Co
jetliner that rolled out of an enormous factory here had a lot
riding on it.
The 787 Dreamliner that left the assembly building Friday
was the first plane completed at a plant that has shifted the
dynamics of U.S. aircraft manufacturing and is pivotal to the
company's most ambitious production increase since Boeing
started delivering jetliners in 1958.
* A Google Inc engineer told others at the company
about his plan to scoop up personal information from
wireless-network users as specially equipped cars drove by their
homes, but the practice continued for two years after the
internal disclosures, a Federal Communications Commission
investigation found.