PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4

* Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng asked for passage to the
U.S. and a meeting with Hillary Clinton, in a dramatic phone
call to a U.S. congressional panel after a day of negotiations.
* A quick run-up in Goldman stock that preceded
trades by Galleon's Raj Rajaratnam in 2008 could emerge as a key
point in the coming insider-trading trial of Rajat Gupta.
* Goldman Sachs is preparing to roll out a lower-cost
electronic bond-trading platform, a move that could help retain
customers tempted by rival trading venues being set up by
BlackRock and others.
* Bank of America Corp has held talks with lawyers
for more than 1,000 former Merrill Lynch & Co brokers that could
lead to a settlement costing the bank hundreds of millions of
dollars, according to people familiar with the matter.
* U.S. bank regulators are turning up the heat on the
financial industry to reduce risk in an obscure but massive
corner of the credit market known as triparty repos, where many
large institutions get funding for their trading businesses.
* About 150 airline pilots, mostly from the United unit of
now-merged United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday
protested slow-going negotiations over a new contract by
marching to the carrier's downtown Chicago headquarters
building.
* Canadians on Friday will bid farewell to their penny-the
copper-colored, one-cent coin that looks and feels just like the
American version but features Queen Elizabeth II, not Abraham
Lincoln.
* Bright Food Group of China agreed to acquire a majority
stake in U.K.-based cereal maker Weetabix in a deal that shifts
an iconic British breakfast brand to a state-owned Chinese
business.