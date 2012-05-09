PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The supposed bomber in a foiled plot by al Qaeda's Yemeni
branch to bring down a U.S. jet was actually a double agent for
U.S. and Arab intelligence agencies.
* JPMorgan Chase said it will start selling prepaid
debit cards in its 5,541 branches this summer, accelerating the
banking industry's push to generate revenue with new fee-based
consumer products.
* The chief executive of British insurance group Aviva
resigned, becoming the latest U.K. CEO to leave amid
investor anger over pay.
* Carlos Slim offered $3.4 billion to increase his stake in
ailing Dutch telecom Royal KPN, sparking speculation that the
world's richest man could start to snap up beaten-down European
assets.
* The 26 percent decline in prices over the past nine months
has frustrated traders, farmers and meat processors, who have
long anticipated a rebound.
* Rajat Gupta's lawyers have made another attempt to keep
some secretly recorded telephone conversations out of his
insider-trading trial later this month, saying the calls didn't
include any discussion of tips by the former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc director.
* Social-networking website Myspace settled allegations by
the Federal Trade Commission that it deceived millions of its
users by sharing their personal data with advertising companies,
a practice reported on two years ago by The Wall Street Journal.
* Saudi Arabia reiterated Tuesday it is very well-equipped
to fill any gap between global supply and demand thanks both to
its ample spare crude-oil output capacity and oil stocks, but
suggested that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
could potentially discuss a change to the group members' output
when ministers meet next month.