PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 7

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 7 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Personal-computer maker Lenovo plans to spend about $800 million on a new base to house the development of mobile products.
* In the fight to get their missing money back, not all customers at MF Global Holdings were created equal.
* An FDA panel will decide whether to recommend for the first time that certain healthy but at-risk people take a drug to help prevent them from contracting the virus that causes AIDS.
* The Federal Reserve's attempt to clarify the "Volcker rule" is only creating more confusion. At issue is whether the Fed is requiring banks to start scaling back on making bets with their own money almost immediately, or whether they can continue until the ban on such activities goes into effect in two years.
* A Delaware judge's decision to suspend Martin Marietta's hostile takeover bid for Vulcan had a strong message for the deals community: Confidentiality agreements count.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.404 billion euros and projected stable 2017 income, based on the remaining operations as it prepares to complete the sale of its security business.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)