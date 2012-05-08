PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8

May 8 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The CIA has thwarted a suicide bombing plot by al Qaeda's Yemeni branch that would have used a more stealthy version of the underwear bomb deployed in the failed 2009 Christmas Day bombing attempt on a Detroit airliner.

* Gasoline prices fell for the fifth consecutive week, extending a sharp decline that has eased fears that prices would soon top $4 a gallon at the pump.

* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, clad in a black hoodie and sneakers, met with buttoned-up Wall Street types as the social network kicked off its IPO roadshow.

* Dewey & LeBoeuf suffered a global round of defections as 25 partners of the ailing law firm and their teams jumped ship in cities ranging from New York to Moscow.

* Most of MF Global's moneymakers and lower-ranking former employees have been able to find work since the firm's collapse; others who held non-revenue-generating roles haven't been as fortunate.

* Disney's ABC News and Univision agreed to create a 24-hour cable news channel that will primarily target the growing population of Hispanics in the U.S. but broadcast in English.