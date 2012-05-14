PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 14

May 14 The following were the top stories in The
* JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon faced increasing pressure
after the trading blunder that cost the bank over $2 billion.
Three high-ranking executives are expected to leave.
* Dewey partners in the office of the chairman explain why
the firm is unable to survive and how they have been working
with lenders in recent weeks.
* How many executives have been convicted of criminal
wrongdoing related to the tumultuous events of 2008-2009? The
Justice Department doesn't know the answer.
* Hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared venture
is preparing for a potential bankruptcy-protection filing, as
negotiations with lenders falter.
* Chesapeake Energy is expecting activist investor
Carl Icahn to disclose soon that he has taken a significant
stake in the embattled natural-gas company, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Facebook, Groupon and Zynga have been snapping up
companies at a record pace, lifting start-up valuations and
hopes for technology entrepreneurs looking to cash out.
* Lawyers for former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director
Rajat Gupta, who is facing a criminal trial on insider trading
charges, urged the court late Friday evening to bar from
evidence three wiretapped conversations that federal prosecutors
said were crucial to their case.