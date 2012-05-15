PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 15

May 15 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook's coming IPO has set off a frenzy of anticipation
among investors. The firm raised its price range to $34 to $38 a
share, resulting in a target valuation of up to $104 billion.
* Coty withdrew its $10.7 billion offer for Avon Products
, concluding a high-profile effort by Coty to take over
an embattled larger rival.
* JPMorgan closed ranks around CEO James Dimon ahead
of a shareholder meeting and announced the departure of Ina
Drew, a senior executive at the center of a trading blunder that
has cost the bank more than $2 billion in losses.
* LightSquared filed for bankruptcy-court protection as a
deal to keep hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone's venture from
defaulting wound down.
* Best Buy's founder, Richard Schulze, will step
down as chairman after an internal probe found that he didn't
alert the board that CEO Dunn was allegedly having an
inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
* Many large companies prohibit their executives from
pledging their shares as collateral for loans. But some continue
to allow it, exposing shareholders to the risk that an insider
might abruptly dump stock on the market
* Coping with falling prices and weakening demand, European
utility companies are struggling to remain profitable as
households and businesses throttle back on energy use in what's
become a protracted period of economic uncertainty in the
region.