PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16

* Greece's future in Europe's common currency was in doubt
after a last-ditch effort to form a new government failed.
* The strategy behind JPMorgan's complicated trades
could raise new questions about whether the bank was hedging its
risks or making a big bet.
* Relational Investors, an activist shareholder firm,
disclosed it has a $600 million stake in PepsiCo, a move
that could step up pressure on the beverage and snack giant.
* Discontent is simmering among shareholders, costing some
top executives their jobs and turning up the heat on others. The
uprising could reverberate across the Atlantic.
* Google is shifting its strategy for its Android
mobile operating system in a bid to create a united front with
smartphone and tablet makers and to prevent wireless carriers
from controlling the devices.
* The U.S. government on Tuesday settled with Cardinal
Health Inc over allegations the company distributed
large quantities of addictive pain pills in Florida, backing
away from a legal showdown over the pharmacy industry's
responsibility for what officials call the country's deadliest
drug problem.