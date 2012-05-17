PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17

May 17 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the wake of losses at JPMorgan, the White House is seeking to ensure a tough interpretation of a regulation designed to prevent banks from making bets with their own money.

* Some of Facebook's biggest holders are selling up to $3.8 billion in extra shares in Friday's IPO, in some cases at Facebook's request. Goldman Sachs and Tiger Global will now sell as much as 50 percent of their stakes.

* Pinterest, the online scrapbooking website that has become the latest Silicon Valley darling because of its rapid user growth, has raised $100 million in a financing round that values the start-up at $1.5 billion, said people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. securities regulators are investigating hedge-fund firm Magnetar Capital, which bet on several mortgage-bond deals that wound up imploding during the financial crisis.

* In a key pretrial ruling in the insider-trading case against Rajat Gupta, a federal judge said he would allow prosecutors to play at trial three wiretap recordings, which lawyers had sought to keep from a jury.

* A General Motors Co lawyer demanded the widow of a car-crash victim drop a plan to seek punitive damages from the auto maker, even though the company's government-brokered overhaul doesn't bar plaintiffs from going after such legal penalties.

* Skechers USA Inc will pay $50 million to resolve federal and state allegations that it deceived the public by making unfounded claims that its "toning shoes" would help consumers tone muscles and lose weight, under a settlement announced Wednesday.