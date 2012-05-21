PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 21

May 21 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* By copying practices at a modern Belgian mill, U.S.
workers are learning to make the same amount of steel with
nearly half the people employed three decades ago.
* An executive who oversaw risk management at the unit that
made trading blunders that have cost JPMorgan Chase & Co
at least $2 billion this year earlier lost millions while
trading for the unit.
* Yahoo struck a deal to sell up to half of its
stake in Alibaba Group Holding back to the Chinese
company for $7.1 billion, finally succeeding after multiple
attempts to wind down a seven-year relationship that had
recently soured.
* The Midwest has largely closed the cost gap in competing
for companies with the South, traditionally the nation's
cheapest region in which to do business.
* Chinese property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group will
acquire U.S. movie theater chain AMC Entertainment in a deal
worth about $2.6 billion.
* The specter of funding problems is once again haunting
Europe's banks.
Even after the European Central Bank pumped more than 1
trillion euros ($1.278 trillion) of cheap three-year loans into
hundreds of banks, the Continent's financial system remains
vulnerable to the prospect that stampedes of customers could
yank their deposits from institutions perceived as shaky.
* Investors in U.S. Treasurys stand a good chance of losing
money over time. And yet they can't seem to get enough of Uncle
Sam's paper.