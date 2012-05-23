PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23

May 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The decision by Facebook CFO David Ebersman to boost the number of shares offered may have doomed any real chance the social-networking company had that its stock would jump on its first day of trading.

* Egyptians vote Wednesday in a historic presidential vote that is poised to shake up notions of what democracy will mean for the Arab world.

* The bank's trading loss has stoked frustration among Republicans -- who haven't forgotten that it donated mostly to Democrats last election cycle.

* Sony and Samsung Electronics are trying to force retailers to rein in discounts on televisions, a tactic aimed at preserving profit margins that may also help protect chains such as Best Buy and Target from cutthroat online competition.

* Put off by high fees and disappointing performance of so-called pooled funds, major institutions are building in-house real-estate investment divisions to acquire property directly.

* Patch.com, a network of small-town news sites owned by AOL , has emerged at the center of a tug of war over the Internet company's future.

* Televisions are being made in the U.S. again, but the effort says as much about marketing as it does about the global shift in manufacturing costs that is lifting wages in China and elsewhere.