PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23

* The decision by Facebook CFO David Ebersman to
boost the number of shares offered may have doomed any real
chance the social-networking company had that its stock would
jump on its first day of trading.
* Egyptians vote Wednesday in a historic presidential vote
that is poised to shake up notions of what democracy will mean
for the Arab world.
* The bank's trading loss has stoked frustration among
Republicans -- who haven't forgotten that it donated mostly to
Democrats last election cycle.
* Sony and Samsung Electronics are
trying to force retailers to rein in discounts on televisions, a
tactic aimed at preserving profit margins that may also help
protect chains such as Best Buy and Target from cutthroat online
competition.
* Put off by high fees and disappointing performance of
so-called pooled funds, major institutions are building in-house
real-estate investment divisions to acquire property directly.
* Patch.com, a network of small-town news sites owned by AOL
, has emerged at the center of a tug of war over the
Internet company's future.
* Televisions are being made in the U.S. again, but the
effort says as much about marketing as it does about the global
shift in manufacturing costs that is lifting wages in China and
elsewhere.