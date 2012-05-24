PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* European Union leaders came up with few new responses to the euro crisis, as officials stepped up planning for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
* Nearly 20 months after completing their $3.2 billion merger, United Airlines and Continental Airlines are grappling with the messy business of stitching together two sprawling operations.
* HP also said its quarterly profit slumped 31 percent amid relatively flat revenue in its PC business and lower printing sales.
* Spain will provide about $11.4 billion to cover Bankia's needs, the nation's finance minister said.
* Chesapeake is ramping up drilling on the Utica Shale, a promising but unproven oil field, at a time when the embattled natural-gas giant is under financial stress and facing heightened scrutiny from investors.
* Zynga is trying to provide some answers for its controversial acquisition of "Draw Something," a mobile game that was released only six weeks earlier and has since lost popularity.
* A startup is aiming to create a trading platform that protects mutual-fund managers from high-speed traders.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.