PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30

* Mitt Romney on Tuesday said his win in the Texas primary gives him the requisite number of delegates to clinch the GOP presidential nomination.

* Research In Motion warned its business is deteriorating and will likely lose money for the second straight quarter.

* Facebook shares continued their downward slide and investors placed largely negative bets as options trading in the stock began.

* The Obama administration sent one of its top economic officials to Europe to press officials to calm a widening crisis threatening new trouble for the U.S. economy.

* European Central Bank (ECB) officials signaled they would oppose any attempt to fund the $23.8 billion recapitalization of Spain's Bankia via the central bank's lending facilities.

* Flush with cash, Japanese companies are in the midst of a boom in overseas acquisitions. A slow-growing home market is forcing them to look abroad for growth.

* Asian stocks fell Wednesday as hopes for a large Chinese stimulus package were dashed following an editorial in the state-run press and as concerns about Spanish banks resurfaced.

* Investors are sticking with Brazilian bonds, even as they spurn other emerging-market assets.

Since March, investors have added $18 million to funds that mainly hold debt issued by Brazilian companies and government agencies, according to EPFR Global, at a time when the country's currency and stock market have plunged. Brazil equity funds saw an $89 million net outflow in the same period.