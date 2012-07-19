PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 19

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 19 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Global financial companies are preparing to chop thousands of banking and trading jobs, signalling their latest retreat in the face of nervous markets, uneven economic growth, tougher regulations and slumping stock prices.
* The U.S. economy is down-shifting, even as the housing sector is finally showing signs of life. A report Wednesday showed builders broke ground for more new homes in June than in any month in nearly four years. But the upturn comes as several other pockets of relative strength for the economy have wavered.
* An investor group including private-equity firm BC Partners and the Canada Pension Plan's CPP Investment Board is investing roughly $2 billion in Suddenlink Communications Inc, valuing the seventh-largest U.S. cable operator at $6.6 billion including debt.
* Credit Suisse Group AG bowing to pressure from the Swiss central bank and investors, said it would raise billions of dollars of new capital in a bid to end uncertainty about the bank's health.
* Microsoft Corp's long-awaited Windows 8 operating system will go on sale Oct. 26, in the company's most critical software upgrade in a decade.
* International Business Machines Corp boosted its full-year earnings outlook, helping alleviate investor worries about technology spending, even as its revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts for the fourth consecutive quarter.
* Duke Energy Corp's defense of its controversial ouster of CEO Bill Johnson is beginning to focus on a central issue, people familiar with the matter say: How Johnson handled escalating problems at the Crystal River nuclear plant in Florida.
* Unlike many electronics companies, Qualcomm Inc continues to be more worried about the supply of its products than demand for them. But the company sees better days ahead.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.