PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 20

* Yahoo Inc's new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer will receive up to $100 million in compensation, stock, bonus and retention awards over the next five years, according to a Thursday regulatory filing by the Sunnyvale, Calif., Internet company.

* Microsoft Corp posted a rare quarterly loss because of a previously announced charge for its money-losing Internet business, but the software giant continued to show signs of strength in selling software to corporations. The $492 million loss reflected a $6.19 billion charge for Microsoft's online division, which includes the Bing search engine business and MSN Web portal.

* Citigroup Inc disclosed Thursday that its valuation of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage is substantially above Morgan Stanley's appraisal, the first public jostling between the partners on price.

* Nokia posted its fifth-straight quarterly net loss. The Finnish handset maker, eager to integrate Microsoft Corp's coming Windows 8 software into its smartphone lineup, is headed for a tough waiting game over the next several months even after reporting an uptick in sales of its flagship Lumia-brand phones and a slowing rate of cash outflows that lifted its shares.

* India's largest auto maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , was hit by violence as workers at one of its auto factories attacked supervisors and started a fire that killed a company official and injured nine policemen as well as nearly 100 managers, including two Japanese expatriates.

* Heineken NV offered to buy Singapore beverage maker Fraser & Neave Ltd's entire stake in Asia Pacific Breweries on Friday for 5.1 billion Singapore dollars($4.07 billion) in a move that could trigger a takeover battle between the Dutch beer maker and suitors linked.

* Google Inc Chief Executive Larry Page has lately stayed publicly quiet because he has lost his voice. On Thursday, Google was just as silent about its plans for its newly acquired Motorola hardware business.