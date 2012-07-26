PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 26

July 26 The following were the top stories in
* Sanford Weill, the company's former chief executive who
built Citigroup Inc through repeated
acquisitions-including the 1998 megadeal that prompted Congress
to strike down a six-decade-old ban on commercial banks doing
investment banking, and vice versa- called for the breakup of
huge U.S. financial conglomerates.
* The chief executive and chief operating officer of Nomura
Holdings Inc are stepping down to take responsibility
for their company's involvement in a series of leaks of inside
information.
* The online games maker Zynga Inc showed its
vulnerability as the company's stock plunged 40 percent
following weak results. The company swung to a loss for its
second quarter and reported that its year-over-year revenue
growth slowed to 19 percent.
* MGM Holdings Inc, the parent of film studio
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc, is planning a possible
public stock offering, the company said.
* Japanese medical-equipment provider Terumo Corp
said that it has proposed a merger with Olympus Corp in
an apparent bid to counter Sony Corp leading position
among a group of bidders for a stake in the scandal-hit camera
maker.
* A top independent director at Barclays Plc,
Alison Carnwath, resigned, deepening the turmoil at the giant
British bank following the resignations of its chief executive
and chairman.
* Telefonica SA said it will cancel the payment of
all remaining dividends and share buybacks for this year,
highlighting the dire straits faced by corporate Spain amid the
country's worst economic crisis in decades.
* The Internet company, eBay Inc, may allow
consumers who are under 18 years old to set up accounts and
access the eBay.com website to buy vintage T-shirts, jewelery,
school supplies or other products, said Devin Wenig, eBay's
president of global marketplaces.
* Box Inc, a venture capital-backed company whose software
lets workers store and access documents on the web, is raising a
new round of financing that would value the start-up at $1.2
billion, people familiar with the matter said.