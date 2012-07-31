PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 31

July 31 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is negotiating a
settlement with authorities investigating attempted
interest-rate rigging at RBS and other banks, and a deal,
including fines, could be announced in the next few months,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Google Inc says it will put in another $200
million to market the channels on YouTube as it attempts to
upgrade its content from simple user-generated videos and to
lure more viewers and advertising.
* Ross Levinsohn, one of Yahoo Inc's top
executives, said he is leaving the internet company after the
board chose longtime Google Inc executive Marissa Mayer
to become Chief Executive.
* The Coca-Cola Co is greatly expanding the
responsibilities of Steve Cahillane and Ahmet Bozer, turning the
two senior executives into early front-runners to succeed Muhtar
Kent at the helm of the world's largest beverage company.
* Nokia Corp's board of directors has boosted the maximum
number of stock options the company can hand out to certain
senior-level employees, in a move aimed at retaining key talent
during the struggling Finnish handset maker's turnaround effort.
* General Motors Co signed a multimillion-dollar
sponsorship with Manchester United, one of the UK's top soccer
clubs, after altering terms of the deal negotiated by its former
Chief Marketing Officer, Joel Ewanick.
* HSBC Holdings Plc said it set aside $2 billion to
cover regulatory problems related to money laundering and other
issues, the most severe blow to profits since the UK bank booked
billions of pounds of losses during the U.S. subprime-mortgage
crisis.
* Just four years after listing shares on the Bovespa stock
exchange, Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista said that he plans
to spend close to $300 million to buy back all shares in LLX
Logistica SA and delist the transportation company from the Sao
Paulo market.
* Chrysler Group LLC rebounded in its second
quarter, posting income of $436 million on rising auto sales and
stronger pricing in North America. The result marks a turnaround
from a loss of $370 million for the same period a year earlier.