PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 3

* A week after promising to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, under pressure from Germany, softened his rhetoric. The central bank would only deploy the full force of its arsenal, he said, after the region's governments begin using their own rescue funds to stabilize the markets.

* Japan Airlines Co Ltd will relist its shares on Sept. 19 in a public share offering that values the company at more than $8 billion, in what would be the world's second-biggest IPO this year after Facebook Inc.

* Apple Inc asked a federal judge to sanction Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and an attorney for releasing disputed evidence to the media, as a squabble in their patent case continued for a third day.

* A JPMorgan Chase & Co executive, Javier Martin-Artajo encouraged the trader known as the "London whale", Bruno Iksil, to boost valuations on some trades, said a person who reviewed communications emerging from the bank's internal probe of recent trading losses.

* General Motors Co posted a 38 percent decline in quarterly profit as a result of losses in Europe and South America, and a decline in North America, where the auto maker's market share slipped.

* BHP Billiton Ltd said it will write down the value of U.S. shale gas and Australian nickel assets by a combined $3.29 billion, prompting Chief Executive Marius Kloppers to decline an annual bonus in the latest sign the global resources boom has lost momentum.

* Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp posted robust quarterly results, with an 89 percent jump in revenue for its second quarter to $228.2 million, though net income declined 38 percent to $2.8 million on rising costs and investments.

* Japan's electronics giants aimed for a fresh start last year, shaking up their management following record losses, but announcements of dismal earnings from stalwarts Sony Corp and Sharp Corp showed the firms still have a long way to go.

* Oracle Corp and German rival SAP AG agreed to damages in a long-running copyright lawsuit, a move Oracle says will pave the way for appeal. SAP has agreed to pay Oracle $306 million in damages for infringing on the database giant's copyrights.

* Knight Capital Group Inc scrambled to shore itself up and reassure panicked customers after disclosing a stunning $440 million loss from a computer-trading glitch.