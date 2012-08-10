PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 10

Aug 10 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The initial public offering of English soccer club
Manchester United Ltd priced lower than its
underwriters expected. It sold shares at $14 each, a figure
below the $16 to $20 range originally forecast by underwriters
led by Jefferies & Co Inc.
* PepsiCo Inc said it reached a deal to distribute
its products in Myanmar through a local partner, in the latest
sign of rising investor interest in the once-reclusive Southeast
Asian nation.
* Yahoo Inc said it could reverse its May decision
to return more than $4 billion to shareholders from selling part
of its stake in a Chinese internet company, Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, a signal that new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer may
want to use the cash for other purposes.
* Google Inc will pay $22.5 million to settle
charges that it secretly bypassed the privacy settings of
millions of people who use Apple Inc devices, the
Federal Trade Commission said.
* Oil-field equipment maker National Oilwell Varco Inc
agreed to acquire Robbins & Myers Inc for $2.55
billion, its largest deal yet in a yearlong shopping spree that
has strengthened its position atop the sector.
* Barclays Plc named David Walker, a
well-established London executive known for his efforts to
revamp corporate governance, as the embattled bank's next
chairman.
* China's CNOOC Ltd said it plans to defend its
$15 billion proposed buyout of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc
before United States regulators by describing itself as
a publicly traded company that has a record of compliance with
U.S. law.
* Nokia Corp said it has agreed to sell its remaining share
of software development kit Qt to information-technology firm
Digia Oyj for an undisclosed sum and divest a number
of patents to United States-based Vringo Inc as the
ailing Finnish handset maker continues to divest assets in a bid
to return to profitability.
* After a yearlong investigation, the Justice Department
said that it won't bring charges against Goldman Sachs Group Inc
or any of its employees for financial fraud related to
the mortgage crisis.
* Carlyle Group LP plans to acquire asset manager TCW
Group Inc from French bank Société Générale SA, in the
latest example of a United States financial firm seeing value in
assets that European banks are shedding under regulatory
pressure.
* The Adelson center-funded by Las Vegas Sands Corp
is now under scrutiny by the Justice Department, the Securities
and Exchange Commission, and the company's audit committee for
possible violations of antibribery laws according to company
documents and people familiar with the inquiries.