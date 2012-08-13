PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc called a set of final witnesses in its
patent case against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
seeking to show that consumers confused the Korean company's
products with Apple's.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd is ramping up its production
capacity in North America in an effort to turn its operations
there into a significant exporter of cars and sport-utility
vehicles, Tetsuo Iwamura, an executive vice president of the
auto maker said.
* Morgan Stanley, which owns 51 percent of the
brokerage firm Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, plans to formally
drop the last part of the brokerage joint venture's name in
about a month, according to a person involved with the planned
change.
* News Corp plans the formal start of its
Spanish-language U.S. broadcast network MundoFox on Monday, with
a lineup that includes Colombian-made dramas and comedies as
well as some American shows dubbed in Spanish.
* The world's fourth-largest gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd
plans to cut costs and improve operational performance
in the year ahead after weak production volumes capped earnings
last financial year, the company said.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz will join the board of
industrial conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand Plc as he pushes
to improve profitability at the company since becoming a major
shareholder earlier this year, people familiar with the matter
said.
* BlueScope Steel Ltd said it will form a $1.36
billion joint venture with Japan's Nippon Steel Corp
targeting Southeast Asia and North America's building sectors.
* As the U.S. government has tightened its web of economic
sanctions on Syria, scaring off many international companies,
NCR Corp, a technology company best known for making
automated teller machines, allegedly has continued doing
business in the violence-racked country.
* Tyco International Ltd and former Chief Executive
Dennis Kozlowski have settled a nearly decade-long dispute over
whether he should return more than $500 million in compensation
and benefits following his 2005 criminal conviction for looting
the company.
* "The Bourne Legacy," a thriller from Comcast Corp
Universal Pictures, and "The Campaign," a comedy from
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Pictures, emerged as the
Nos. 1 and 2 films in North America, with respective grosses of
$40.3 million and $27.4 million, according to early studio
estimates.