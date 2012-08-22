PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 22

Aug 22 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. homeowners with collapsed property values could have
an easier time selling their homes for less than the outstanding
mortgage amount under changes rolled out by a federal housing
regulator.
* A federal appeals court rejected the Environmental
Protection Agency's latest effort to limit soot- and
smog-forming air pollution that blows across state lines,
providing a short-term lifeline for aging coal-fired power
plants.
* Web sweepstakes cafes have proliferated across the
country, and in recent months, they have come under siege from
state and local authorities in a number of states, with dozens
of cafes branded illegal gambling parlors.
* Nineteen million Americans, or 6 percent of the U.S.
population, live in areas where high-speed Internet isn't
available, the FCC said. A majority of them, about 14.5 million
people, live in rural areas.
* A federal judge threw out Lance Armstrong's lawsuit
against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, opening the door to an
arbitration hearing that could strip the former cyclist of his
seven Tour de France titles.
* On an annual tour of America's farm fields, many analysts
and investors said they were taken aback by the poor state of
the crops.
* An Iraqi refugee pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in
Kentucky, in a case that intensified the dispute between
Republican lawmakers and the Obama administration over where to
try terror suspects.
* Pittsburgh's public transportation agency will be spared
major service cuts and layoffs thanks to a deal that includes
new state aid and $60 million in concessions from transit
workers.
* Approval of Congress has matched its all-time low,
according to a new WSJ/NBC News poll. Meantime, voters have a
slightly more positive view of the Democratic Party over the
GOP.
* Defense Secretary Panetta backs Marine Corps Gen Joseph
Dunford, a supporter of U.S. drawdown plans, to command
international forces in Afghanistan.
* Insurgent fire hit a U.S. military base in Afghanistan,
damaging the aircraft of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff while he was on a visit.
* After years of struggling with too much debt and too few
tenants, MPG Office Trust, the largest office landlord in
downtown Los Angeles is considering selling itself to the
highest bidder.
* A federal grand jury is examining ties between Regions
Financial and an executive-recruiting company that entertained
the bank's executives on golf trips and borrowed from the
Alabama lender.