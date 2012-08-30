PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tropical storm Isaac dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of the Gulf Coast, leaving some residents stranded and hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

* Mitt Romney vowed Wednesday to expand employment and tuition assistance for veterans, taking a quick detour from the Republican National Convention to unveil new policy details in a speech here.

* Volkswagen signed an agreement to invest in the Chinese city Tianjin as part of a broad package of economic cooperation deals tied to Merkel's visit in China.

* In one of the largest settlements of suits tied to the financial crisis, Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $590 million over claims that it deceived investors by hiding the extent of its dealings in toxic subprime debt.

* WellPoint shares rose 7.7 percent in the wake of CEO Angela Braly's announced departure, signaling the extent of the dissatisfaction among investors about the company's performance.

* Mark Adelson, who pushed for tough rating criteria, including those that led to the unprecedented downgrade of U.S. debt last year, left Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday.

* Bank of America Corp got off to a slow start in carrying out changes required by a landmark foreclosure settlement.

* European Union antitrust authorities plan to conduct an in-depth probe into Ryanair Holdings Plc's bid to buy the shares it doesn't already own in Aer Lingus Group PLC, the budget airline's third attempt to take over its Irish rival.

* Massachusetts Senate candidates Scott Brown and Elizabeth Warren vie for Boston Mayor Thomas Menino's coveted endorsement.

* Statoil said it is leasing more than 1,000 railroad cars to carry crude oil from fields in North Dakota to refiners across North America, in a bid to overcome pipeline bottlenecks that plague the booming oil-producing region.

* The GOP convention is providing super PACs access to a new group of potential donors to fund TV ads this fall attacking President Barack Obama and supporting Mitt Romney.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its credit rating for Illinois amid continuing failure by elected officials to plug an $83 billion pension gap.

* The Texas Highway Patrol Museum was supposed to honor the memory of state troopers, but the Texas Attorney General's Office claimed it misspent millions of dollars in contributions it received.

* Housing authorities in Galveston, Texas, presented state officials with a plan to replace 569 units of public housing destroyed in a 2008 hurricane, the first step toward resolving a dispute with the federal government.

* Mangoes contaminated with salmonella have sickened 103 people in 16 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The majority of victims are in California, the CDC said.