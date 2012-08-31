PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 31

Aug 31 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mitt Romney accepted the Republican nomination for
president and took aim at Barack Obama as a failed steward of
the nation's economy.
* JP Morgan is reviewing its dealings with dozens of
brokerages that use the bank to settle trades in an effort to
reduce its risks.
* Barclays tapped longtime executive Antony Jenkins
to become its new CEO. His tasks: repair the bank's reputation
with regulators and settle questions about the future of the
investment bank.
* Glencore's attempt to form the world's
fourth-largest mining conglomerate by acquiring Xstrata
edged closer to collapse after sovereign wealth fund Qatar
Holding said it would vote against a deal at the current offer
price.
* After failing to gain significant market share with
tablets running on Google Inc's Android operating
system, Samsung Electronics Co now is betting on
devices using Microsoft Corp's Windows.
* Apple Inc is flexing its legal muscle more
squarely at Google Inc in another patent fight against
Samsung Electronics Co.
* Japan's Sharp Corp hasn't started mass producing
screens for Apple Inc's next iPhone, a person with
knowledge of the situation said Friday, signaling potential
supply problems for the U.S. company as it gears up to unveil
its next-generation smartphone next month.
* Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will allow advertisers to
more easily target their Twitter ad messages to people based on
their interests, a shift some advertisers have been demanding of
the short-messaging service.
* Egypt's President Morsi, speaking at a summit in Iran,
slammed Tehran's policies on Syria and Israel. U.N. chief Ban
blasted Damascus for using "ruthless force."