PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 3

Sept 3 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia's manufacturing downturn deepened in August as China
weakened sharply, adding to pressure on governments and central
banks to do more to prevent a sharper slowdown caused by
flagging demand from Western markets.
* The euro's recent rally will face a new test this week, as
currency investors turn attention to the European Central Bank's
policy decision on Thursday.
* The New York Attorney General is investigating a practice
in the private-equity industry that involves converting certain
fees into investments eligible for more-favorable tax treatment,
people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
* Apple Inc formally made Samsung Electronics Co's
current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S III, a
target in their continuing patent dispute.
* Cambodian police on Sunday said they arrested Gottfrid
Svartholm Warg-one of the masterminds behind notorious
file-sharing website The Pirate Bay, months after he was due to
begin a one-year prison sentence in his native Sweden.