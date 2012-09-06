PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 6

Sept 5 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Democrats led by former President Bill Clinton gave a rousing defense of Democratic economic philosophies on Wednesday, promising that re-electing President Barack Obama would produce changes to an economic system they said was often stacked against the middle class.

* Nokia Oyj, once the world's largest mobile-phone maker, hoped to make a splash on Wednesday when it introduced two phones, but its shares tumbled 16 percent after it didn't say when the phones would become available, where to buy them or what they will cost.

* The combatants in the imperiled tie-up between Glencore International Plc and Xstrata Plc could still salvage the $34 billion deal before a Friday shareholder vote, people close to the companies say, though recent attempts to break an impasse over price have been unsuccessful.

* The euro zone's economic downturn accelerated during the summer, economic reports on Wednesday suggest, raising concerns that even aggressive anti-crisis measures from the European Central Bank won't be enough to keep the euro bloc from sliding into a deep recession.

* India plans to widen the scope of price controls on pharmaceuticals, a senior government official said, creating another potential hurdle for multinational drug companies doing business in the country.