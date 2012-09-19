PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 19

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
Sept 19 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The head of FedEx Corp on Tuesday sounded a warning about the fate of China's export-driven economy as the world's largest air package shipper cut its forecast for global growth in 2012 and 2013.
* Wall Street's longest-serving chief financial officer stepped down Tuesday as Goldman Sachs Group Inc gave its first nod to a group of younger leaders.
* Yahoo Inc has begun to cash out a large chunk of its considerable stake in Chinese Internet concern Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rewarding shareholders in the U.S. firm and accumulating strategic cash with the long-anticipated move.
* Anschutz Co is planning to sell Anschutz Entertainment Group, its powerhouse sports-and-entertainment subsidiary whose properties include a piece of the Los Angeles Lakers as well as sports teams, stadiums and music festivals around the world.
* China Investment Corp is taking a more active role in its investments overseas by co-investing with private-equity fund managers such as Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, according to people with the direct knowledge of the fund, reflecting a shift in how one of the world's largest sovereign funds prefers to invest its money.
