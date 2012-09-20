PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 20

Sept 20 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bank of America Corp is accelerating a broad
cost-cutting plan and has set a target of shedding 16,000 jobs
by year's end - cuts that would see the company relinquish its
title as U.S. banking's largest employer.
* U.S. prosecutors are seeking more time to complete their
investigation of alleged interest-rate fixing, while banks
ensnared in the probe are trying to turn the clock to their
advantage as they battle lawsuits claiming damages from
rate-rigging.
* Google Inc is expected to surpass rival Facebook
Inc in selling online "display" advertisements in the
U.S. this year, according to a new estimate by research firm
eMarketer Inc.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc defended its plan to
compensate firms that say they lost money in the Facebook
stock-market debut, firing back at objections by UBS AG
, Citigroup Inc and others to the exchange's
proposal.
* Liberty Global Inc is poised to launch a tender
offer for the nearly 50 percent of Telenet Group Holding NV
that it doesn't already own, according to people
familiar with the matter, in a deal that would value the Belgian
cable company at roughly $5.2 billion.