PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 24

* Mitt Romney will pick up the pace of his campaigning this
week and stress policy proposals that he believes would put more
Americans back to work, such as cracking down on Chinese trade
practices, pursuing more free-trade agreements and increasing
domestic oil and gas production.
* Apple Inc's new iPhone 5 remained a hot item
following the sales kickoff Friday, with customers flocking to
stores to buy the new handset. But they seemed to have little
luck finding the gadget at the Silicon Valley company's retail
partners.
* China moved towards concluding its political crisis and
setting up a once-a-decade leadership change, when a court
handed a 15-year jail sentence to the former police chief of
Chongqing city who triggered turmoil in the Communist Party
elite.
* American Airlines continued to rack up high
numbers of flight delays and cancellations, blaming a dispute
with its pilots union.
* The chief executive of Zhejiang Geely-owned
Volvo Cars, Stefan Jacoby, will suspend his duties for the next
month after suffering a mild stroke last week, the company said.
Chief Financial Officer Jan Gurander will serve as acting CEO.