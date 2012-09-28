PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 28

Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama are running neck and neck in the battleground states of North Carolina and Nevada, new polling shows, while Romney faces an uphill battle to win New Hampshire, a state he picked to launch his campaign and that has long served as a second home.

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was on track to build an atomic bomb by summer of 2013 and exhorted the U.S. and other global powers to set a strict limit on Tehran's nuclear fuel production as the clear "red line" that would trigger military strikes.

* Spain unveiled a series of regulatory overhauls and $16.7 billion of spending cuts and tax increases, as mounting political turmoil heightened investor concerns over Prime Minister Rajoy's ability to stabilize the economy.

* A proposed outlay of $200 million in retention bonuses appears to be threatening the $70 billion proposed combination of natural-resource giants Glencore International Plc and Xstrata Plc.

* Research in Motion Ltd posted its third straight quarterly loss. But the BlackBerry maker's revenue and operating loss came in significantly better than expectations.

* The European Union on Thursday asked the World Trade Organization for permission to impose $12 billion in annual trade penalties on U.S. companies, saying Washington hadn't ended subsidies to aerospace company Boeing Co that the WTO said last year violated international trade rules.

* General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt gave an upbeat outlook for sales in the company's industrial businesses, thanks to booming aircraft-engine sales, rising medical-device orders in emerging markets and a growing oil and gas business.

* Google Inc on Thursday said it blocked a Brazilian political video from its YouTube site, a day after that country's Federal Police detained the head of the Internet giant's Brazilian operations for refusing a court order to do so.