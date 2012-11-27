PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 27

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mark Carney, a former investment banker who runs Canada's central bank, will become governor of the Bank of England in July, the British government announced on Monday, a surprise pick that promises to bring change to the bank's insular culture at a time when it is gaining new regulatory powers in the U.K. ()
* Archstone Inc, the apartment-building owner that played a major role in the demise of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, is being sold by Lehman to rival landlords Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. ()
* A group of creditors owed billions of dollars by Ally Financial Inc's mortgage subsidiary wants cash from a string of asset sales before any goes to the U.S. government, which funded a $17.2 billion bailout of the firm. ()
* Shipping giant China Cosco Holdings Ltd said it plans a $1 billion, 10-year U.S. dollar bond offer for the general corporate purposes of its offshore units and affiliates. ()
* Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced her departure on Monday, bringing to an end a turbulent period for the agency. ()
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders